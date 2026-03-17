A Cult 2000s Horror Movie Is Streaming Free (But We’re Still Waiting on a Sequel)

Being a horror fan in the 2000s meant experiencing another evolution of the genre. Situated between the rise of slashers in the ‘90s and the push into elevated horror in the 2010s, the 2000s were defined by intense gore, a boom in remakes, and the infusion of international supernatural horror into the American mainstream. The decade was a defining era for the genre and delivered no shortage of iconic movies, including a cult classic 2000s horror movie that is now streaming completely free as fans await news about a sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Writer Diablo Cody and director Karyn Kusama’s 2009 comedy horror film Jennifer’s Body is one of the most iconic horror movies from the decade, and it’s now available to stream on Tubi. The movie stars Megan Fox as popular cheerleader Jennifer Check, who becomes a man-eating, demonic succubus after a failed virgin sacrifice by an indie band, leaving her nerdy best friend, Needy Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried), to stop her. Despite being a cult classic, Jennifer’s Body 2 hasn’t made it to the screen just yet, but that’s about to change with a sequel now in development. Before that, fans can stream the 2009 original after it joined Tubi on March 1st.

Jennifer’s Body Was Ahead of Its Time

Play video

Jennifer’s Body feels more like a movie you’d expect to see on the big screen today than you would in 2009. The movie is a horror masterpiece that was way ahead of its time. Rather than just the simple “hot girl” exploitation horror it was sold as, Jennifer’s Body is a sharp-witted feminist commentary. Cody used horror not merely for scares, but as a vehicle to deconstruct adolescent experience and address real-world themes like female trauma, toxic friendships, and the destructive nature of the male gaze. It’s a smart, subversive narrative of female rage and agency that dashes the male gaze in favor of presenting Jennifer through a female gaze, all while delivering a campy Y2K experience, plenty of gore, and iconic performances from Fox and Seyfried.

Unfortunately, the fact that Jennifer’s Body was far ahead of its time meant the film wasn’t given the appreciation it deserved. The movie flopped at the box office with just a $31 million gross against its $16 million production budget, and it failed to win much love from viewers. The movie holds rotten critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes of just 47% and 36%. Over time, Jennifer’s Body has rightfully transitioned from a commercial failure to a recognized feminist cult classic that, nearly two decades later, is finally getting a long-awaited sequel. Jennifer’s Body 2 is currently in development, with Cody returning to pen the script.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

If you’re in the mood for a scare, then Tubi has you covered. The streamer boasts a deep catalog of horror films that grows every month, and March brought titles like 2005’s The Amityville Horror, Exorcist: The Beginning, and The Monster Squad. Tubi also stocked titles from the Anaconda and Resident Evil franchises.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!