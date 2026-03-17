Stephen King’s Unforgettable Horror Masterpiece Adaptation Is Now on Prime Video Along With Its Remake

Stephen King is known as the King of Horror for a reason. Across more than 50 years, the author has revolutionized the genre with iconic and terrifying tales about supernatural terrors in relatable settings, shaping modern horror storytelling on both the big and small screens. King is now one of the most adapted authors of all time. As his roster of screen credits is set to continue to grow in 2026 and beyond, Prime Video subscribers can now stream an unforgettable horror masterpiece and one of the best King adaptations after the movie and its modern remake started streaming in March.

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When it comes to horror, there’s no denying that Carrie is one of the most iconic titles. The story about the shy, outcast teenager who uses her telekinetic powers for revenge was first put on page in King’s 1974 novel of the same name before being brought to the big screen for the first time in Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror classic starring Sissy Spacek as Carrie White. That movie, as well as Kimberly Peirce’s 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz in the lead role, started streaming on Prime Video on March 1st. Both films center around Carrie, a friendless teenager relentlessly bullied by peers and abused by her fanatically religious mother, resulting in trauma that culminates in a violent, supernatural revenge rampage.

Carrie Remains a Quintessential Classic of the Horror Genre

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King’s Carrie remains one of the most influential pieces of horror. The 1974 novel not only launched King’s career but resulted in a big screen adaptation that remains a horror staple and revolutionized the genre by elevating horror from B-movie status to critically acclaimed, high-art cinema and a mainstream blockbuster. De Palma’s adaptation grounded its supernatural terror in relatable teenage angst, bullying, and adolescence, effectively establishing the coming-of-age horror subgenre. The movie successfully maintained the spirit and plot of the book and perfectly captured Carrie’s isolation and trauma and built unbearable tension through De Palma’s use of split-screen, slow motion, and split diopter shots and Spacek’s unforgettable performance as Carrie. The film also delivered some of the most iconic moments in horror, such as the prom scene.

50 years later, Carrie remains one of the best King adaptations ever and one of the highest-rated. Its “Certified Fresh” 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes makes it the second-highest-rated King film after Chain Reactions. The film effectively paved the way for decades of horror films, including its own sequel and remakes, such as the inferior 2013 remake. Carrie’s influence on horror shows no signs of letting up either, with Prime Video reimagining the iconic story for an upcoming miniseries adaptation from frequent King collaborator Mike Flanagan.

What’s New on Prime Video?

The 1976 and 2013 versions of Carrie started streaming on Prime Video on March 1st alongside a wave of other titles. Prime subscribers can now also press play on movies like Hannibal, Super 8, Twelve Monkeys, and all four main Shrek movies.

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