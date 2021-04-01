Things Heard & Seen: Netflix Releases Trailer for Amanda Seyfried Horror Movie

The month of April is pretty stacked when it comes to original titles on Netflix, and there's seemingly something for everyone on the slate this month. From animated family films like The Mitchells vs. The Machines to expansive fantasy shows like Shadow & Bone, nearly all genres are covered with an upcoming original. For horror fans, the film to pay attention to is a new thriller named Things Heard & Seen, starring Amanda Seyfried.

The film doesn't debut on Netflix until April 29th, but the streaming service released the first trailer for Things Heard & Seen on Thursday morning. The trailer sets up a chilling story, in which Seyfried's character is haunted by the darkness of her marriage, as well as the history of her unsettling new home. You can watch the full trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Things Heard & Seen is written and directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear, by Elizabeth Brundage. The film is produced by Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, Peter Cron, and Julie Cohen. Berman, Pulcini, Peter Pastorelli, and Stephen Lippross serve as executive producers.

You can check out the official synopsis for Things Heard & Seen below.

"Catherine Clare (Academy Award-nominee Amanda Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George (James Norton) lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college. Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine increasingly finds herself isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the ramshackle property—and in her marriage to George. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage, THINGS HEARD & SEEN is written and directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmakers Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (American Splendor). Also starring Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark) and Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus)."

What do you think of the trailer for Things Heard & Seen? Will you be checking out the movie when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

Things Heard & Seen is set to debut on April 29th.