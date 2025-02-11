Texas Chain Saw Massacre 4K Blu-ray Set Price Gets Slashed

Tobe Hooper’s iconic horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre celebrated its 50th birthday last year, and movie milestones always include a Blu-ray release. This one is more fun than most with the inclusion of a VHS copy of the film with the original artwork and a chainsaw replica that triggers the sound of Leatherface firing it up in the film. It isn’t cheap at $214.36, though that price is made a lot more palatable when you hear that it launched at $400 on Amazon this past October. Superfans can pick up a copy here on Amazon while the deal lasts. You might also want to check out the huge BOGO 50% off deal Amazon has going on Blu-rays right now. Additional details can be found below.

Of course, you won’t need to rely solely on a VCR that you probably don’t own to enjoy the film in this set. It also includes a 4K UHD edition, Blu-ray edition, and a bonus Blu-ray disc that’s loaded with extras, some of which are completely new like The Merchandise of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Restoration of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Continue reading for a breakdown of the special features.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY: FEATURE FILM

Audio Commentaries Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper, Actor Gunnar Hansen, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl Actors Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, and Paul A. Partain, and Production Designer Robert Burns Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Editor J. Larry Carroll and Sound Recordist Ted Nicolaou



DISC TWO – BLU-RAY: FEATURE FILM

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY: BONUS FEATURES