‘Three From Hell’: Rob Zombie Teases “Bizarre” Cameo

Rob Zombie’s Three From Hell is one of the most highly-anticipated genre films of the year, though fans have yet to see any official photos or footage from the sequel. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to confirm that the film would feature “bizarre” cameos, citing an appearance from Chaz Bono as proof.

“Recognize this man? It’s Chaz Bono,” Zombie shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the celebrity. “One of the many bizarre cameos in THREE FROM HELL.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With fans relatively in the dark about the upcoming film, it’s difficult to deduce what makes this cameo bizarre, though it is certainly unexpected. Zombie is known for frequently collaborating with a number of recognizable performers, with Bono’s appearance marking his first collaboration with the filmmaker.

Frequent collaborators Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, and Sheri Moon Zombie will all be starring in the film, which will likely see appearances from other Zombie regulars. While the faces might be familiar, Zombie previously teased his sequel to The Devil’s Rejects will offer audiences unexpected elements.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie shared in Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The original film, House of 1000 Corpses, focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis (Moseley) and his cohorts Baby (Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Zombie has confirmed the film will debut at some point this year, yet it’s unclear how and where fans will get the chance to see it.

Stay tuned for details on Three From Hell.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!