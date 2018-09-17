Rob Zombie Has Started Editing ‘Three From Hell’

Now that the multi-talented Rob Zombie has concluded his recent musical tour, he can hunker down to begin whittling away the footage he shot for his Devil’s Rejects sequel Three From Hell, taking to Instagram to confirm that he’s begun the editing process.

The filmmaker shared a photo of himself with editor Glenn Garland, noting that the two have collaborated on The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, Halloween II, The Lords of Salem, and 31.

The new film is the third film in his series that was launched by House of 1000 Corpses. In that film, a group of weary travelers who are investigating roadside attractions crosses paths with the sadistic Firefly family, leading to bizarre rituals and gruesome disfigurement.

In the sequel, audiences saw three members of the Firefly family, Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis (Bill Moseley), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) take their terror on the road, causing a path of mayhem and destruction along their way. The Devil’s Rejects‘ finale depicted these characters driving head-on into a police barricade, subjecting themselves to a hail of gunfire.

Fans have wondered how the characters, who seemingly died, could emerge in Three From Hell, with set photos teasing that they were left with scars from their conflict but must have received the necessary medical attention in time to survive long enough to stand trial.

While we await official footage from the film, Moseley sets the expectations high for what to expect.

“Exhausted but happy, Rob Zombie masterpiece, Three From Hell, in the proverbial can (nowadays I guess it’s in the hard drive),” Moseley shared on his personal Facebook account when filming wrapped. “Great time last night, got all the shots we needed before we picture wrapped on the Valuzat movie ranch in dear old Santa Clarita, and now the trucks are packed and rolling, the actors all changed out of their wardrobe & makeup and off to new adventures, the sun’s up and I’m heading down the highway, my spirit animals, the Doobie Brothers, filling my head and heart with enough rhythm and cheer to get me back home to Los Angeles.”

Stay tuned for details about Three From Hell, which will debut sometime in 2019.

