‘Trick ‘r Treat’ Getting Collector’s Edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory

Many horror fans consider John Carpenter’s Halloween the most reliable way to honor October 31st, yet, since its release in 2007, Mick Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat has become a staple of the holiday. To celebrate the anthology, Scream Factory is releasing a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of the film which will be jam-packed with special features. Check out the disc’s special features below before it hits shelves on October 9th.

A creepy, darkly comic celebration of the scariest night of the year from writer-director Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters), Trick ‘r Treat takes the Creepshow/Tales From The Crypt approach to nefarious new depths with four interwoven tales set on Halloween night. A high school principal (Dylan Baker) moonlights as a vicious serial killer; the quest of a young virgin (Anna Paquin) for that special someone takes a gruesome turn; a group of teens carries out a cruel prank with disastrous consequences; and a cantankerous old man (Brian Cox) battles a mischievous trick-or-treating demon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The disc’s special features are as follows:

This will be branded as a “Collector’s Edition” that will come with a slipcover (guaranteed for three months after its original release date). U.S. and Canada territories (Region A).

New extras and specs are still in progress and will be announced later in September. Extras from the previous DVD and Blu-ray release will be ported over and more new interviews are underway. We’re happy to report that Director Michael Dougherty is very-much involved!

The newly-commissioned artwork pictured is Director approved and comes to us from Devon Whitehead. This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will be a theatrical art alternative that Mr. Dougherty asked if we could include.

Additionally, for those of you who can’t wait to get their hands on the disc, you can pre-order the Blu-ray now, which will include a free 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new cover art, while supplies last.

This new Blu-ray set isn’t the only way fans of the film can celebrate this fall, as Trick ‘r Treat will also be one of the prominent attractions at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the world of the film.

You can head to Scream Factory to pre-order your copy now before it hits shelves October 9th.

Will you be adding this movie to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Facebook, ScreamFactoryDVD]