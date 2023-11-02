Trick r' Treat Director Explains Why the Sequel Is Taking So Long

A number of horror franchises began with humble origins, delivering audiences a compelling premise and earning multiple sequels, though the follow-up films rarely match the successes of the debut entry. It's exactly because of this dropoff in quality with most horror movies that filmmaker Michael Dougherty isn't rushing to make a sequel to his Trick r' Treat, despite a sequel seemingly being confirmed back in 2013. Understandably, given how passionate fans have become about the film, if there's any dip in overall quality, it could be considered a disappointing experience, but he confirmed that we might not be far off from meeting his expectations.

"I love all of our favorite horror franchise characters as much as any of us, but not all of them are great," Dougherty explained at an in-person screening of the original movie, per Collider. "And I know we've grown to love even the lesser chapters of our favorite horror series. There's always a cheese value to them, but if I'm gonna do a sequel, I want it to be as good if not better than the original, and good things take time. The last thing I would want is to see 'Trick 'r Treat Part 9: Sam Goes to Space,' you know? Although that does have potential, I will say."

The movie initially screened at festivals starting in 2007, but it wasn't until 2009 that Trick r' Treat earned a wider release, as it ultimately went straight to video. It wasn't until streaming became more popular and more audiences had access to the film that its following grew, with its support growing so strong that it has become a staple with Spirit Halloween's decor selection and was honored with a haunted house at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

While Dougherty is surely glad to see the film find a passionate following, the more time that passes, the more pressure there is on a sequel, and the higher the standards might be to get a sequel. The original film was an anthology that delivered multiple sequences that all took place on Halloween night and delivered tales of terror highlighting lore connected to the holiday, so, luckily, Dougherty doesn't have an expiration date on delivering a sequel, since the follow-up will have an all-new cast.

Stay tuned for updates on the Trick r' Treat sequel.

