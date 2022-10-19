Trick 'r Treat Comics Omnibus to Include Previously Unreleased Story

Despite the sequel movie never actually coming to fruition (not yet at least!), Michael Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat is more than just the anthology film that fans know and love. The whole project began as an animated greeting card for the season (the short Season's Greetings) and after the feature film shifted into the realm of comic books. A graphic novel adaptation of the movie was previously released by writer Marc Andreyko and artist Fiona Staples, followed by Trick 'r Treat: Days of the Dead. A brand new collection of the two in a hardcover omnibus is currently on Kickstarter for fans of the series, and the new edition will feature a brand new story.

As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the new Trick 'r Treat confirms that the Kickstarter-exclusive edition "features an all-new, never published story from creator Michael Dougherty, new cover art by Zid, and a deluxe omnibus slipcase, all of which WILL NOT be available in retail." Backers of the Kickstarter can get a digital PDF by pledging $15 or the hardcover collection for $60 with additional bundles available as well.

Talk of Trick 'r Treat 2 has been ongoing for years at this point, almost longer than the development of the initial film. Dougherty has bene open about the process in the past, teasing as recently as this year that the sequel still remains in "active development." In a recent interview with Nerdist, Dougherty opened up about his plans about the movie, teasing that no one from the original movie would return for the film.

"No, because I feel like that's very much American Horror Story's approach and style," Dougherty said when asked if the cast would return in different roles. "I'd rather stay consistent. If I'm bringing cast members back, it would be in the same roles, not that that's currently a plan within the piece. To me, it would throw me off. I do like it in American Horror Story. I think it works for them, but it'd also feel like we're just ripping them off if we did that." He later added, "If I've learned anything from this experience, it's all about patience and persistence."

For those unfamiliar with the film, it's an anthology movie drenched in the spirit of Halloween and telling several interconnected stories that bring to life werewolves, zombies, vampires, serial killers, and other tricks. The film also featured a stacked ensemble cast of the era, many of whom have gone on to be even bigger names, including Dylan Bake, Anna Paquin, and Brian Cox.