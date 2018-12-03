New ‘Twilight Zone’ Casts Adam Scott in Remake of Iconic Episode From Original Series

The reboot of The Twilight Zone from Jordan Peele is currently in production and, based on the title of an upcoming episode, confirms it will be honoring the original series. The new season features an episode titled “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” not to be confused with the William Shatner-starring episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.” Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott will be starring in the episode.

In the episode, Shatner starred as a man who saw a mysterious creature on the wing of an airplane, with onlookers failing to see what the man was raving about. The man eventually opens the emergency hatch in hopes of confronting the monster, only to be subdued and committed to a mental institution upon landing. However, the final moments of the episode show damage to the wing, confirming that the threat wasn’t entirely in the man’s head.

The narrative was so effective that it was updated for Twilight Zone: The Movie in 1983, with John Lithgow playing the man who spots the beast. The episode was also parodied in The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” annual Halloween special, with Bart claiming to see a gremlin on the side of a school bus.

Peele’s Get Out became a landmark moment for the horror genre, which is typically overlooked by critics and audiences at large, with the filmmaker using the genre to shine on a light on social issues in new ways. The film went on to become one of the most praised films of the year, ultimately scoring Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. With Twilight Zone often incorporating morality tales into its narratives, Peele seemed like the perfect choice to helm this reboot, though he was apprehensive to accept the gig.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared with Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Stay tuned for details about The Twilight Zone before it debuts in 2019.

