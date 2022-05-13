Universal Studios Florida Closes Beloved Eatery Permanently

✖

With today being Friday the 13th, many horror fans were hoping to be given some good news in honor of the ominous occasion, but in the case of Universal Studios Florida, fans were disappointed to learn that the beloved Monster Café had closed its door permanently. It's unknown why the popular eatery has been closed, with Universal offering a statement that confirms its closure in order to make room "new dining experience." While it's still too early to know exactly what could come of the space, many fans are theorizing that the characters from Despicable Me and Minions could ultimately occupy the space, given that this corner of the park has seen those franchises become more popular.

"After more than 20 years of serving dreadfully-delicious quick-service menu offerings, Monster's Café in Universal Studios Florida permanently closed in the spring of 2022 to make way for a new dining experience.," a statement from Universal reads.

The Monster Café opened in 1998 and celebrated the beloved roster of Universal Monsters, with diners being treated to photos and memorabilia from those iconic movies. Serving classic staples like ribs, rotisserie chicken, and pulled pork, it was also known for its BBQ jackfruit sandwich. Inside, its various dining rooms were themed as dungeons and laboratories in honor of films like Frankenstein and Dracula.

Arguably more iconic than the actual restaurant itself is a kiosk in front of the establishment, which featured the Wolf-Man, Frankenstein's Monster, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon all standing atop it holding various items from the cafe.

Despite the closure of this dining location, we're only a few months away from excitement for horror fans as Halloween Horror Nights will be returning in September.

Universal Studios Florida describes the event, "Hailed by fans as 'nonstop scary awesomeness,' 'absolutely terrifying,' and 'downright chilling,' Halloween Horror Nights is the pinnacle of immersive Halloween entertainment and has transformed fall travel into a 'must do' for people around the globe. Season after season, the terror has no bounds as Universal Orlando pulls out all of the sinister stops to celebrate Halloween with a fearsome slate of festivities that not only come to life at the award-winning event -- but also across the entire destination, from dining to hotel experiences and more.

"Halloween Horror Nights 2022 will boast 10 new, movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from cinematic greats to unfathomable original abominations, five scare zones filled with hordes of gruesome creatures lunging from the shadows, and two outrageous live shows that will showcase compelling performances. And when they need a break from the scares, guests can satiate their appetite with sinfully delicious food and beverage inspired by the event's haunts, shop the latest merchandise at highly themed retail locations that are attractions in and of themselves, and enjoy Universal Studios Florida's most exciting rides."

