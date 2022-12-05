Universal Parks Unveils Exclusive Wizarding World Wands Around the Globe

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Parks offer fans the most authentic way to experience what it would be like to be transported to the magical worlds of the franchise, which includes thrilling rides, delicious treats, and favorite characters being brought to life. Another impressive element is that, thanks to interactive wands that can be purchased at Ollivanders Wand Shop, you can cast various spells around the attractions to make the scenery come to life like you were an authentic wizard. Universal Parks has announced that each park around the globe will be debuting exclusive wands only available at each destination.

Per press release, "A brand-new collection of authentic, interactive Ollivanders wands has arrived at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the globe, bringing 12 all-new wands -- plus an additional one that is exclusive to each destination -- to Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort.

"Each original wand within the new assortment pairs a wood type with one of the three powerful cores preferred by master wandmaker Garrick Ollivander from the Harry Potter film series -- unicorn hair, dragon heartstring. and phoenix feather -- and comes with a first-ever 'wand lore' insert that details the distinct properties of that specific wand and the attributes of its ideal owner. Guests can also use the new wands to cast spells and reveal magical surprises with the right incantation and a gentle flick of the wrist at select locations within the spectacularly themed lands."

Check out the exclusive new wands below, available now at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort.