Unsolved Mysteries Co-Creator Shares Why Netflix Series Won't Investigate Carole Baskin's Husband

The Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness presented audiences with a number of perplexing events, one of which being the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband. In the years since the disappearance, and in the years since the debut of Tiger King, audiences have wondered why there are still so many unanswered questions about the case, resulting in some fans even hoping that the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries could set its sights on the disappearance. According to franchise co-creator Terry Meurer, viewers shouldn't expect to get an episode focusing on this event, not only because the goal of the project is to shed light on lesser-known incidents, but also because other brands are already launching deep dives into the situation. Season 2 of the Unsolved Mysteries podcast releases new episodes every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts.

"Well, I think it's a good story. It's a good mystery. But what we understood was that there are other companies developing that. So we wouldn't jump in and develop an Unsolved Mysteries episode based on that," Meurer shared with ComicBook.com in regards to a Carole Baskin investigation. "When we catch wind of -- that's the other thing about what we do, I would say, is we try and find cases that haven't been on Dateline and Discovery ID. And, sadly, there's still a lot of cases that haven't received the media attention that they should. The Carole Baskin case, that's received a lot of media attention. You would think if people had leads, they would've come forward by now. So that case is a little bit too high profile for us. Back in the day, we used to do higher-profile cases, but right now we try and find those smaller stories that haven't had any exposure that the audience hasn't seen."

She continued, "And that's actually hard because, like you say, there's so many true crime shows out there, but we surprise ourselves, thankfully, that a lot of the viewer submissions that come in, these are not stories that have had a lot of exposure. So that's what we try and do in the podcast, as well, especially the podcast, that the people like Chelsea Small, we just got some lovely emails from law enforcement and from the family after the launch of that episode on Wednesday, because they just feel like it's something they can do. They can get this story out in the media and maybe it'll be solved. It gives them hope. And I hope, never false hope, because I think they are realists and know that these cases are going to be hard to solve, but that's one thing that we can do for families, and law enforcement agencies, small towns who haven't gotten the exposure, some of the national exposure, that some of these other stories have."

Produced and directed by Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and Cadence13, and narrated by award-winning voice actor Steve French, Unsolved Mysteries presents all-new unsolved cases from the vast Unsolved Mysteries database -- including unsolved murders, missing persons, fugitives, mysterious creatures, and the paranormal -- with each episode taking a deep dive into one specific mystery. In addition, listeners will hear updates on select cases explored in Season 1. Each week, the series features family members who have experienced mysterious events in their lives and law enforcement officials and forensic experts who work tirelessly to solve these cases. The cases profiled also include people who have experienced paranormal activity. All episodes of the Unsolved Mysteries podcasts end with a call-to-action directing listeners to the Unsolved Mysteries website -- unsolved.com -- to provide clues that could help solve the mysteries.

