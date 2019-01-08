Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ to Premiere at SXSW

Jordan Peele’s first film since Get Out, Us, is one of the most anticipated horror films of the year. For fans attending this year’s South By Southwest Film Festival, you will have the opportunity to see the movie a week before it officially hits theaters, as it’s kicking off the festival on March 8th.

“We are crazy excited to world premiere the most anticipated film of 2019 from the creative powerhouse that brought us Get Out,” Janet Pierson, Director of Film, shared in a statement [H/T Deadline]. “We honestly couldn’t imagine a more perfect film to kick off the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.”

Kicking off the festival could bode well for Us, as last year’s festival launched with the horror film A Quiet Place, which went on to become one of the biggest genre hits of the year. Peele’s Get Out originally premiered at 2017’s Sundance Film Festival, building immense amounts of buzz before it landed in theaters weeks later. Luckily, whatever the buzz about Us is, fans will only have to wait a week to see the film for themselves when it opens on March 15th.

In the film, a mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

The first trailer for Us immediately sparked excitement across the internet, as it appeared to once again tap into the themes that made Get Out such a success, as it blended comedy with horror and allegories for real-world social fears. Peele previously teased that his new film will similarly blend real-world horrors with a fictional premise.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” Peele previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Check out Us when it lands in theaters on March 15th.

