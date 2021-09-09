V/H/S/94 First-Look Photo Released, World Premiere Taking Place at Fantastic Fest

Dating back to the very first installment in 2012, the V/H/S series of films has brought together new and compelling horror filmmakers from around the world, with the latest installment, V/H/S/94, following a similar format and will be making its world premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin. Given that the week-long festival has been bringing together the most ambitious and uncompromising genre films from around the world for more than a decade, the festival marks the perfect place to unleash the all-new installment on audiences. Following the world premiere of V/H/S/94, the film will premiere on streaming service Shudder on October 6th.

A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found-footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of

After the debut film was unveiled, it would go on to earn two sequels, with the various filmmakers involved in each installment going on to make major names for themselves in the genre-film community. This new installment marks the first entry since 2014’s V/H/S: Viral.

“The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories,” Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, shared in a statement earlier this year. “With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game — bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can’t wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members.”

Producer Josh Goldbloom added, “Thrilled seems like an understatement for just how stoked we all are to partner with Shudder. We shot the film entirely during the pandemic, building sets in hotels, conference rooms, and in the spirit of the series punk rock roots we even ventured underground into a sewer. Our team channeled the misery of this past year appropriately, so rest assured it’s the biggest, baddest, and most bloodthirsty batch of tapes yet.”

Stay tuned for details on V/H/S/94 before it premieres at Fantastic Fest and debuts on Shudder on October 6th.

