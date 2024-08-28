V/H/S/BEYOND First Teaser Trailer Released

The V/H/S anthology series has been an ambitious arena where up-and-coming filmmakers offer audiences a taste of their talents, but things are getting a bit different with the upcoming V/H/S/BEYOND. The genre experience will still stay firmly rooted in the idea of being comprised of first-person vignettes, though rather than being outright horror like previous installments, the upcoming series will instead pivot to explore stories in the world of sci-fi. Additionally, while the new movie continues to feature fresh filmmaking perspectives, it has also enlisted genre staples like Mike Flanagan and Justin Long. The first teaser trailer for V/H/S/BEYOND can be seen below before it lands on Shudder on October 4th.

The lineup of filmmakers is as follows:

“Stork”: Directed by Jordan Downey, Screenplay by Downey & Kevin Stewart

“Fur Babies”: Written and Directed by Christian Long & Justin Long

“Live and Let Dive”: Directed by Justin Martinez, Story by Martinez & Ben Turner, Screenplay by Ben Turner

“Dream Girl”: Directed by Virat Pal, Written by Pal and Evan Dickson

“Stowaway”: Directed by Kate Siegel, Written by Mike Flanagan

And a Special Presentation by Jay Cheel

V/H/S/BEYOND is produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, and Michael Schreiber, and executive produced by Adam Boorstin. The film follows on the heels of the record-breaking sixth installment in the franchise, V/H/S/85, which debuted Friday, October 6, 2023 and became the most-watched exclusive film premiere of the year for Shudder and AMC+.

The first V/H/S came about at a time in which countless filmmakers were aiming to cash in on the success of Paranormal Activity, with both indie producers and major studios hoping to find the same reception of that experience. One major point of contention with all found-footage movies, however, is the idea that someone had to find the footage in the first place to then edit it together into a seamless experience. The minds behind V/H/S, however, approached the format by delivering characters who came across VHS tapes that all contained their own terrors, serving somewhat as a metatextual commentary on the growing format.

That first entry featured segments from Simon Barrett and Adam Wingard, who are set to revive Face/Off, as well as Ti West, who delivered the trilogy X, Pearl, and MaXXXine. Since that debut entry, a number of other filmmakers involved have gone on to develop major studio projects.

V/H/S/BEYOND is set to hit Shudder on October 4th.

