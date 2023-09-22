V/H/S/85 Gets Full-Length Trailer

The next V/H/S movie is on the way, from directors including Scott Derrickson and Mike Nelson.

Shudder has released the full trailer for V/H/S/85, the next installment of the long-running found-footage horror anthology series. There's very little in the way of hard details here, with the video description teasing only, "Experience harrowing tales of found footage horror that pull you into the 1980s with V/H/S/85. Raw fear awaits you..." The V/H/S franchise launched in 2012, and has featured a number of creators who would go on to be big names in the genre space, including Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong), Ti West (X, Pearl), Jason Eisener (Dark Side of the Ring), Justin Benson and Aaron Scott Moorhead (Moon Knight), Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project), Radio Silence (Scream, Ready or Not), and Gareth Evans (The Raid).

V/H/S has bridged two horror trends: found footage horror, and analog/nostalgic horror. While the first installment may have been made by filmmakers looking for an inexpensive platform, the years since 2012 have seen an explosion of '80s nostalgia and VHS nostalgia, which play nicely into the existing framework of the anthology.

"Since its inception, the V/H/S franchise has been a showcase for both established and emerging horror filmmakers to terrify audiences with innovative takes on the found footage genre," Shudder General Manager Craig Engler said in a statement when the sequel was announced in 2022. "Following the success of last year's hit V/H/S/94 and this year's upcoming V/H/S/99, we are totally stoked to take Shudder members back to 1985 with a wicked new collection of scares from some of the most radical horror directors working today."

You can see the trailer below.

V/H/S/85 features five new stories from filmmakers David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, and Mike Nelson. Stars include Freddy Rodriguez, Jordan Belfi, James Ransone, Dani Deetté, Rolando Davila-Beltran, Justen Jones, Marcio Moreno, Ari Gallegos, Forrest Hartl, Duffy McManus, Eric Pierson, Felipe de Lara, Tom Reed, and Vivian Morse.

The film, which will debut at Fantastic Fest, will have its streaming debut on Shudder on October 6th.