V/H/S/Beyond: Filmmakers and Premiere Date Announced for New Sequel

It was previously revealed that the next chapter in the V/H/S series would pivot slightly from its predecessors and explore tales of terror set more in a sci-fi world, with Shudder today confirming the next installment, V/H/S/Beyond, would be arriving on the service in October. Much like previous entries, the upcoming project is set to feature a blend of new and established filmmakers, with the roster of Beyond including segments from Drag Me to Hell and Barbarian star Justin Long as well as The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan. You can check out the full roster of talent below before V/H/S/Beyond hits Shudder on October 4th.

Per press release, “Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, revealed today the title, release date, and director lineup of the seventh installment of the V/H/S franchise. The Shudder Original Film in association with Studio71, officially titled V/H/S/Beyond, will premiere on the streamer on October 4th and will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape.”

The lineup of filmmakers is as follows:

“Stork”: Directed by Jordan Downey, Screenplay by Downey & Kevin Stewart

“Fur Babies”: Written and Directed by Christian Long & Justin Long

“Live and Let Dive”: Directed by Justin Martinez, Story by Martinez & Ben Turner, Screenplay by Ben Turner

“Dream Girl”: Directed by Virat Pal, Written by Pal and Evan Dickson

“Stowaway”: Directed by Kate Siegel, Written by Mike Flanagan

And a Special Presentation by Jay Cheel



V/H/S/Beyond is produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, and Michael Schreiber, and executive produced by Adam Boorstin. The film follows on the heels of the record-breaking sixth installment in the franchise, V/H/S/85, which debuted Friday, October 6, 2023 and became the most-watched exclusive film premiere of the year for Shudder and AMC+.

The original trilogy of V/H/S films became an unexpected birthplace for filmmakers currently dominating the genre space, with those films featuring segments from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s Adam Wingard, MaXXXine‘s Ti West, Moon Knight‘s Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, and Dark Side of the Ring‘s Jason Eisener. After years of the franchise’s stagnation, it has been revived in recent years and features a mix of newcomers and genre veterans, which includes V/H/S/85 featuring a segment from The Black Phone‘s Scott Derrickson.

V/H/S/Beyond hits Shudder on October 4th.

