Wednesday: Teaser for Tim Burton's Addams Family Series Released by Netflix

Netflix's Geeked Week is officially underway, and the streamer is starting things off with a bang. Monday morning, Netflix unveiled the first official teaser for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family reboot from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton.

In the teaser, Ortega walks out of the shadows sporting the classing ponytailed Wednesday Addams look. As she looks through the camera towards the viewer, Thing hops on her should. Thing was the star of Netflix's previous promo video released last week. See Netflix's latest teaser for the series below.

We woefully present @wednesdayaddams. From the mind of Tim Burton comes a twisted new series launching this fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/nJLnNaCP7O — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

Little has been unveiled about the show, outside of Ortega's starring role. She'll leave home to attend Nevermore Academy, and the series will follow her there. When we spoke with Danny Elfman earlier this year, the Wednesday composer and frequent Burton collaborator told us Ortega was perfect for the role.

"It's really fun," Elfman told us at the time. "I'm just trying to finish up the second episode out of four with Tim and the young actress who's playing Wednesday Adams is really perfect, perfectly cast. She's just Wednesday through and through and it's a lot of fun."

Netflix describes Wednesday as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The coming-of-age supernatural comedy also stars Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) as Addams Family matriarch Morticia Adams and Luis Guzmán (Code Black) as patriarch Gomez Adams, Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Pugsley, George Burcea (Comrade Detective) as Lurch, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing.

Wednesday has yet to set a release date, though marketing posters at the Licensing Expo earlier this year suggests a Fall 2022 release date.

What other Addams Family characters would you like to see appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!