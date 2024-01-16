Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Says Second Season "Leans Into Horror"

Jenna Ortega says the show's season of the show will be darker and more true to horror.

The Addams Family is one of horror's biggest clans, and the franchise's latest entry will soon dive even further back into its roots. At Monday's 75th Annual Emmy Awards, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega said the show's second season will lean more into horror than the show's initial set of episodes.

"We're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," Ortega told E! on the red carpet of the awards gala. "It's really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her.

Ortega then went on to tease the scope of the sophomore outing, saying each episode had a grand scope. "There's really, really good one-liners and I think everything's bigger. It's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice," the actor continued.

This time around, the Scream alumnus has gotten more involved with the series behind-the-scenes, given inputs on the show's writing and direction. Wednesday's second season is expected to start production in Ireland in a few months.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega said last year. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

She continued, "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier ... And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

The first season of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix. The second season has yet to set a release date.