Wednesday Season 2 Reportedly Not Expected Until 2025

Netflix released a preview today of its many exciting original projects that fans can expect in 2024, and absent from that lineup is Season 2 of the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday. With the first season being released in 2022, fans were hopeful that the wait wouldn't be much longer for its sophomore outing, but with Deadline reporting that production on the new season won't even start until April, the project has taken much longer to become realized than fans had hoped. Luckily, this September will see the reunion between Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton with the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Last month, Netflix confirmed that Wednesday wasn't the only spinoff from the creepy and kooky Addams Family, as a series focusing on Fester was in the works, which would feature Wednesday star Fred Armisen reprising his role. While official updates on that project have yet to be revealed, it's possible that this new series will come to life more quickly than a Season 2 of Wednesday.

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

While Ortega starred in projects like X and Scream prior to becoming the iconic Addams daughter, the Netflix series served as her breakout role. The actor previously expressed how she aims to be much more involved in the development of Season 2, given her experiences filming the first season.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega admitted in a conversation for Variety. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

She continued, "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier ... And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

