Wednesday Season 2: New Characters Potentially Revealed

Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega are teaming up again for Beetlejuice 2, but they will also be reuniting next year to film for season 2 of the acclaimed Netflix hit Wednesday. While the production isn't slated to begin until spring of next year, What's on Netflix has discovered casting details for three new characters in season 2, and all three will reportedly be season regulars. The new characters are Karloff, Wolfgang, and Annie, but thankfully there are some additional details aside from their names.

Karloff is described as a young and athletic male teen, and the actor will have to wear prosthetics. That opens up the door for quite a few character possibilities, as the show embraces multiple larger-than-life character concepts.

The second new character is Wolfgang, who is also a male teen and is described as charming and confident. The website notes that this could be a tether to Uncle Wolfgang, who appears in an episode of the 1992 animated series, but that's just a possibility.

The third character is Annie, a young girl between age 12 and 14 who is described as whip-smart and wise beyond her years. With the many characters Wednesday interacted with in season one, both in the present and the past, this character could end up having some rather interesting interactions with Wednesday if they cross paths, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Anticipation is high for season 2, as Wednesday's debut season dominated Netflix when it hit the service. In an interview with BFI, Burton spoke about how internal Ortega was to the show's success and bringing that character to life, and said the show couldn't have been done without her.

"When I did Wednesday, the reason I loved it is I just related to the character so much," Burton explained. "But to me, it could not have been done without her. You can write it good, you can do whatever you want to do, but that kind of a character would need such clarity and purity and strength. A person has to have that. So for me, she basically made the show that way. She's one of the most aware, not only as an actress, but everything, around the camera, the set. She's a very special talent. And she's done a lot of horror movies, which I love too. That gave her a special place in my heart. 'Oh, you're doing another horror. Good.'"

Are you excited for Wednesday season 2? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things TV with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!