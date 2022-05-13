What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Premiere Date Announced

✖

The third season of What We Do in the Shadows came to an end back in October, and fans have been eager to find out what's next for their favorite Staten Island vampires. Thankfully, the long wait for Season 4 is almost over. FX Networks took to Twitter today to reveal the premiere date for the upcoming season and share a new photo of the beloved cast.

"Grab the colorful dust that sparkles because @theshadowsfx returns July 12 on FX. Stream on @hulu," FX wrote. You can check out the post below:

Grab the colorful dust that sparkles because @theshadowsfx returns July 12 on FX. Stream on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/qOQCcMuBkq — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 13, 2022

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the 2014 movie of the same name, and was filmmaker and star Taika Waititi's breakout hit, and he later took an active role in the development of the TV series. Waititi appeared in a few episodes throughout the show's first three seasons, but he recently confirmed to Deadline that he has no plans to show up again. The same goes for his Our Flag Means Death co-star, Rhys Darby, who played a werewolf in the original film.

"My werewolf gang are in New Zealand so there's no reason for Anton to be in America," Darby shared with the outlet. Waititi echoed these remarks and explained that he's no longer that interested in reprising his role of Viago for the series. "There's no reason for Anton to be in Staten Island," Waititi added. "I never want to dress as a vampire ever again, so I probably won't be in that I don't think."

Jemaine Clement also starred in the original film and went on to executive produce the series. Before Season 3, it was announced that Clement was exiting the show's writing staff.

"You can't expect that!" Jemaine Clement explained when asked if he'll be making another cameo appearance on the series. "I wasn't even going to do this until the day before, because we had trouble getting anyone in time. We were hoping we'd get someone who has played a vampire before, like in 'The Trial' last season with the vampire council, but we didn't have enough time. So I happened to be in Toronto, where we shoot the show, so I put my wig on again, but it wasn't planned."

What We Do in the Shadows is returning to FX on July 12th.