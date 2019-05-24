Taika Waititi Offers Update on What We Do in the Shadows Spinoff We’re Wolves

Thanks in large part to the success of his directing Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is becoming a major force in Hollywood. One of his breakthrough projects was 2014’s What We Do in the Shadows, which he not only co-wrote and co-directed, but also starred in, depicting a group of vampires living together in a house in New Zealand. With even more audiences discovering the project, that franchise is expanding in various ways, most recently including a TV series based on the concept on FX. A long-rumored spinoff project focused on werewolf characters from the film, which has been called “We’re Wolves,” could come together at some point, maybe, according to Waititi.

“We’re Wolves is the film that [co-writer/director] Jemaine [Clement] and I keep pretending that we’re making,” Waititi shared at an Emmys event [H/T IndieWire]. “Every couple of years we say, we’re making this new film called ‘We’re Wolves,’ which follows the werewolves from the film. I feel bad to even mention it now because we keep saying it, [but] it’s like a dad saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll be home for Christmas.’ It’s not like we don’t want to come home for Christmas. We would like nothing more but we have a lot of shit going on.”

Waititi’s earlier projects were self-contained comedies and dramas, with Ragnarok affording him an abundance of major projects. The filmmaker recently directed an episode of the TV series Star Wars: The Mandalorian and his adaptation of Akira just scored a release date. This doesn’t mean that We’re Wolves will never come together, we just shouldn’t expect it to be developed anytime soon, due largely to previous commitments.

“When are you going to die?” Waititi joked to the fan who asked about the project. “Do you have a … deadline before your death? I guarantee it before then. Five years, 10 years? It took us seven years to write the [first] film, so you do the math. That was a sad thing to say.”

The first series to be launched from the original film was Wellington Paranormal, depicting the local law enforcement’s investigations into other supernatural occurrences in the community. Waititi serves as a producer on that series, which is confirmed to get a second season, in addition to the What We Do in the Shadows TV series being ordered for a second season, which will surely keep he and Clement quite busy.

