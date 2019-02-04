FX Releases ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Trailer, Announces March Premiere Date

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is bringing vampires to the small screen this year, with the upcoming television adaptation of his 2014 feature film, What We Do in the Shadows. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer to see what’s in store for the comedy series, and we got our first look at what to expect in the first official trailer.

On Monday morning, FX announced that What We Do in the Shadows would premiere on Wednesday, March 27th at 10 pm ET. Along with the announcement, the network unveiled the trailer for the series, which you can watch in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What We Do in the Shadows is a dry, documentary-style comedy focusing on a group of vampires sharing living together in the modern age. Taika Waititi co-directed and co-starred in the original film with Jemaine Clement, best known for his role as one half of Flight of the Concords. The FX series takes the same premise of the movie but twists it a bit to add new characters, and move the location to Staten Island.

Waititi and Clement are still involved in the TV series, both serving as executive producers alongside Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. Clement is credited as the creator of the series.

This new series follows a group of vampire roommates led by Nandor The Relentless (Kayvon Novak), who was a warrior from the Ottoman Empire. He attempts to take charge of the group, even though many of his ancient tactics lead to trouble. He’s joined by a British vampire named Laszlo (Matt Berry) who often acts as a mischievous foil for Nandor, and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), a temptress who is described as the Bonnie to Laszlo’s Clyde.

The vampires aren’t alone in the house this time around, They’re joined by Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), who serves as Nandor’s “familiar,” which is to say he’s a loyal servant that wants nothing more than to become a vampire himself. Also joining the ranks are Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an “energy vampire,” and Jenna (Beanie Feldstein), a student at the local community college who has befriended Nadja.

Are you excited for What We Do in the Shadows to arrive? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!