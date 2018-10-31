FX Reveals First Teasers for ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ TV Series

If you’re spending this Halloween doing some dark bidding on the Internet, you’re in luck, because the first footage from the What We Do in the Shadows TV series has officially arrived!

The upcoming FX adaptation of the beloved horror-comedy recently released several new teasers, which you can check out below. The first shows one of the vampires having a unique approach to paying at the grocery store, while a second shows the ensemble preparing for virgins to arrive.

The What We Do in the Shadows series will be an American-set adaptation of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s original film, and these teasers certainly hint that the series will keep a similar sort of style and tone.

“The series takes place in New York — Staten Island and the other boroughs.” FX CEO John Landgraf explained earlier this year. “There will be more than three lead characters, over time, but none of them are from the movie.”

What We Do in the Shadows is set to follow a series of vampires coping with everyday life. The series is set to star Matt Berry (The I.T. Crowd) as Laszlo, Kayvan Novak (Thunderbirds Are Go) as Nandor, Harvey Guillen (Eye Candy) as Guillermo, and Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) as Nadja. The series will also include appearances from Doug Jones, Beanie Feldstein, and Craig Burnatowski.

“What We Do in the Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi,” FX’s co-president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement when the show was ordered to series. “Their feature version was a hilarious, fresh take on the mundanity of everyday life that even immortals must face. We are thankful to them, Paul Simms and Scott Rudin, and this amazing cast for taking us deeper into the shadows with this series.”

FX’s adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows is just the latest property to draw inspiration from the film, with the television spinoff Wellington Paranormal currently airing in New Zealand. And according to Waititi, there still are plans to give the film a proper sequel, which would be titled We’re Wolves.

“We’re still trying to write that,” Waititi said back in 2017. “We’re doing those [other shows] as well as trying to come up with ideas for this werewolf movie. It will happen!”

What We Do in the Shadows is expected to debut in the spring of 2019.