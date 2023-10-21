Whistle: Yellowjackets and Logan Stars Cast in New Horror Movie

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, not much news has been announced in the way of casting. However, a recent report from Deadline reveals some big names have been cast in Whistle, a new high school horror film from the director of The Nun, Corin Hardy. The movie will be filmed under an ACTRA (The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) contract rather than SAG, so it is able to begin production next month. Whistle was adapted from a short story and written by Owen Egerton. The film is set to star Dafne Keen (Logan), Sophie Nelisse (Yellowjackets), Sky Yang (Rebel Moon), Percy Hynes White (Wednesday), and Nick Frost (Fighting With My Family).

You can read Deadline's description of Whistle here: "In Whistle, a misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion."

"The premise of Whistle is simple, immediate, and has a fresh, haunting mythology," Hardy explained. "A cursed object that summons your future death to come and find you. The screenplay has echoes of some of my favourite classic horrors like The Ring, A Nightmare On Elm Street or It Follows, with elements of seminal high school movies The Breakfast Club and Donnie Darko. I'm thrilled to be working with this brilliant young cast to bring this inventive, terrifying and cinematic new horror to death... I mean life."

"We couldn't be happier to be working with Corin Hardy and this incredibly talented cast on Whistle – with his ability to combine strong visual sensibilities with atmosphere and emotion and a propensity for relentless, imaginative set pieces Corin has a proven track record at getting horror just right and we can't wait to see him bring his unique take to Owen Egerton's script," producer David Gross added.

Will Percy Hynes White Return To Wednesday?

At the beginning of the year, an anonymous Twitter user made allegations against Wednesday star Percy Hynes White in a since-deleted tweet, accusing the actor of multiple instances of abuse and assault. White has since denied the accusations.

"Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online," White wrote in a statement in June. "Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. The rumors are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims."

According to a report from The Daily Mail, White has been written out of Wednesday's second season.

"For Netflix to drop him from the show is a disgrace," a source close to White's family told The Daily Mail. "It was just false rumors. It's just not right."

Netflix has not yet officially commented, so it is currently unclear if White has actually been written out of Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more updates about Whistle.