Will The Watchers Get a Sequel?

The Watchers is now playing in theaters, and the film is based on A.M. Shine's novel of the same name. The story was adapted by Ishana Night Shyamalan, who also directed the film. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 31% critics score, which means previous hopes for a sequel aren't looking too promising. However, if the film does well at the box office, you never what know the future holds. In fact, Shine is set to release a sequel to his book later this year titled Stay in the Light. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Shyamalan, and we asked if a sequel could be in her future.

"I don't know. I can't speak to that. Yeah, I can't speak to that just yet," Shyamalan explained. However, she did share that she is interested in further exploring the horror/fantasy genre.

"[It] wasn't really an intentional choice that I go into horror. It's just sort of the material that I think I'm interested in," she explained. "I feel for whatever reason, I just connect to darker, scarier things I think I have since I've been young. So yeah, it's more so the palette that I enjoy playing in, but I really enjoy this kind of expanding the genre and touching other things. So for example, this sort of fantasy horror intersection I think is really compelling and cool to me, and would love to go even deeper into that."

What Is The Watchers About?

The Watchers follows an artist (Dakota Fanning) named Mina "who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland." Mina eventually finds shelter, but she "unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night."

The film also stars Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander) and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle), and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

Stay in the Light is expected to follow Mina as she "attempts to stop the Watchers' power from growing, even as people she knows start to disappear."

The Watchers is now playing in theaters.