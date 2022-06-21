Winona Ryder's New Thriller Gone in the Night Gets Trailer

While Winona Ryder may have starred in a variety of macabre projects like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Dracula earlier in her career, the actor has seen a major resurgence in the world of horror in recent years thanks to starring as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. The Netflix series isn't the only unsettling story that audiences can see Ryder taking part in, as she also starred in the all-new thriller Gone in the Night, which just earned the below trailer. You can check out the trailer for Gone in the Night below before seeing the film in theaters on July 15th and On Digital and On Demand on August 5th.

The film is described, "Upon arriving at a remote cabin in the redwoods, Kath (Winona Ryder) and her boyfriend (John Gallagher Jr.) find a mysterious young couple (Owen Teague and Brianne Tju) already there -- the rental has apparently been double-booked. With nowhere else to go, they decide to share the cabin with these strangers. When her boyfriend mysteriously disappears with the young woman, Kath becomes obsessed and enlists an unlikely supporter (Dermot Mulroney) with finding an explanation for their sudden breakup -- but the truth is far stranger than she could have ever imagined."

The film was written by Matthew Derby and Eli Horowitz, with Horowitz also serving as director. Gone in the Night premiered earlier this year at the South by Southwest Film Festival under the title "The Cow."

Kristy Puchko of Mashable said of the film at the time, "The genre shifts and mind-bending flashbacks make it impossible to predict where [Gone in the Night] will take us. So, like Kath, we are incorrigibly curious and onboard for the ride. The sharp supporting cast of Gallagher, Tju, Mulroney, and Owen Teague create a landscape of generational attitudes, ranging from world-weary Gen Xer to FOMO-driven millennial to take-no-sh-t Zoomers. Within a tightly knit character drama, [Gone in the Night] creates a tense discourse about the generation gap, then pushes on the cracks of that conflict to a satirical breaking point of grim but fascinating fantasy."

