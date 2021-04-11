Stranger Things Star David Harbour Received a Birthday Gift That Will Thrill Jopper Shippers

✖

Happy Birthday, David Harbour! The actor known best for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things turned 46 on April 10th. However, it turns out, Harbour is not a big fan of birthdays. The actor took to his Instagram stories yesterday to explain that his special day actually makes him "miserable," but the video turned into a very sweet message of thanks to all of the fans who showed him some birthday love. He also showed off one of his birthday gifts, and it will delight anyone who ships "Jopper," the romance between Hopper and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

“It’s my birthday," Harbour says with a sigh. "I don’t love my birthday. I don’t know why, I just don’t love my birthday, but a lot of you have reached out and said really nice things to me and said 'Happy Birthday' and so to all of you that have reached out, I just want to say thank you very much. It means so much to me, all the fans I have and all the people that appreciate my work, and see me in a certain way. It’s a very beautiful thing, and on a day like today, when I’m pretty miserable, it’s pretty nice. So I just want to say thank you to everybody who has been supportive of me and it means a lot. And birthdays are okay, you know, they’re not terrible, sometimes people get you some pretty cool gifts."

That's when Harbour whipped out a hat that says "Winona Forever." In case you weren't around in the 1990s, Ryder was briefly engaged to her Edward Scissorhands co-star, Johnny Depp, who got a "Winona Forever" tattoo. The actor infamously changed it to "Wino Forever" after the couple broke up. You can check out Harbour's video in his Instagram stories here, but in case they've already disappeared by the time you read this, you can also check it out in a Twitter post from the Harbour fan account, @BestOfHarbour, below:

Stranger Things' fourth season is currently in production and will see the return of Harbour despite his character's supposed death last season. In an interview last year, producer Shawn Levy teased that season four could be the show's best yet considering the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts.

"I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

Stay tuned for more details on Stranger Things' upcoming fourth season.