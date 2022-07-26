WNUF Halloween Special Sequel Gets Official Poster and Title

Ever since a sequel to the WNUF Halloween Special was announced, the follow-up was merely referred to by being called a sequel, though director Chris LaMartina took to Twitter today to confirm that its actual title is Out There Halloween Mega Tape. Fans of the original film will understand that this makes much more sense, as the project was never expected to be an actual continuation of the debut film, with this new installment set to serve more as a spiritual sequel as opposed to a direct follow-up. The director also released the first official poster for the sequel.

"Well, I guess it's time to reveal the poster art and ACTUAL TITLE of the WNUF Halloween sequel... I present to y'all... the OUT THERE HALLOWEEN MEGA TAPE (aka WNUF 2)," LaMartina shared on Twitter. "Artwork by the one/only, Marc Schoenbach!"

(Photo: Twitter/ChrisLaMartina)

The original film is described, "For decades, obscure film collectors and lovers of esoteric cinema have sought it and now the search is over. Originally broadcast live on October 31, 1987, the 'WNUF Halloween Special' is a stunning exposé of terrifying supernatural activity that unfolded at the infamous Webber House, the site of ghastly murders. Local television personality Frank Stewart leads a group of paranormal investigators including a Catholic exorcist, Father Joseph Matheson, and the prolific husband-and-wife team Louis and Claire Berger. Together, the experts explore the darkest corners of the supposedly haunted Webber House, trying to prove the existence of the demonic entities within. Did they find the horrific truth or simply put superstitious rumors to rest? Compiled from the highest-quality source material available, this blu-ray features the full program, including the original commercials that ran during the notorious broadcast."

While it never earned a wide release, the original film has earned a cult following over the years, making audiences even more excited for Out There Halloween Mega Tape. In addition to not being a direct sequel, this new project also jumps forward a few years to capture a different nostalgic tone.

"What I would say is, if WNUF is about how we consumed media in the 1980s, the sequel, which, by the way, 'WNUF Halloween Sequel' is not the name of the movie," LaMartina previously revealed to ComicBook.com. "The name will be revealed when people get their tape in the mail. But if the original is about how we consumed media in the 1980s, the sequel is about how the media consumed us in the 1990s. I really think it's like the start of things we have now, with problems with social media, or just sensationalism. It's, in a way, the really funny and over-the-top and cynical nature of the 1990s."

Stay tuned for details on Out There Halloween Mega Tape.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!