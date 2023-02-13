Yellowjackets Adult Cast Wraps Filming on Season 2

The second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets is finally debuting next month, and the first trailer for the new season has fans hyped for the show's return. At the beginning it the month, the show's cast revealed that the 1990s part of the production had wrapped and series star Melanie Lynskey shared heartfelt words for all of her younger castmates. Yesterday, Tawny Cypress shared a photo of the adult cast together and revealed they have also wrapped production on the second season.

"Later gators ❤️❤️ @riccigrams @msmelanielynskey @juliettelewis @simonekessell and also the lovely Lauren Ambrose who isn't on Instagram," Cypress shared. We're especially excited to see Kessell and Ambrose who are joining the show this season as the adult versions of Lottie and Van, respectively. You can check out the photo below:

What Has the Yellowjackets Cast Said About Lauren Ambrose?

A lot of questions were left unanswered in the show's first season finale, and there are some characters whose fates were left unknown. However, a casting announcement did spoil that Van (Liv Hewson) survives those 19 months in the wilderness. It was revealed last year that adult Van will be played by Ambrose, and Hewson spoke with PEOPLE about learning their character survived.

"We're all pretty busy because we're all trying to fly in and out and do as much as we can," Hewson said of seeing their adult counterparts film scenes. "But yeah, when we have the opportunity it's nice to see everybody ... Obviously Lauren and I have been in touch and seen each other," Hewson shared, explaining that it was "touching to know that [adult Van] is out there, honestly." They continued, "That sounds funny to say, but she grows up. She makes it. She exists in the future and in the world, and I get weirdly emotional about it. I'm really excited."

Will Yellowjackets Get a Season 3?

It was announced in December that Showtime has already renewed Yellowjackets for a third season which hopefully means the show's creatoes will get to finish out its five-season plan. Previously, Deadline shared the news of the early Season 3 renewal exactly one year after the early Season 2 renewal.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success." The Season 3 renewal "demonstrates our strong commitment to the show and its ability to continue to grow as well as how it fits clearly within a Showtime brand," McCarthy added.

Yellowjackets returns to Showtime on March 24th.