Yellowjackets Star Christina Ricci Says Season 2 Is Even Better

The debut season of Showtime's Yellowjackets impressed audiences for a number of reasons, but star Christina Ricci recently revealed that she thinks Season 2 of the mystery will be even better. As opposed to series that drop an entire season all at once, the release model of Yellowjackets resulted in viewership growing with each week as word of mouth spread. Each new installment would offer clues to what really happened to the ensemble of characters, igniting more theories the further audiences were immersed in the project. Yellowjackets Season 2 is now in production and is expected to debut early next year.

"I just think the character's so fun, Misty is so fun," Ricci shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "To see her in different scenarios and explore more deeply her psyche I think is fun. I've seen the first two scripts now for Season 2 and they're f-cking crazy and it's going to be better than Season 1. From reading it, I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is going to be insane.' So I'm pretty excited."

Ricci also noted how much fun it is how, with each new detail that is uncovered about the new season, speculation is sparked among fans. Not only because they both utilize jumps in time and an isolated location, Ricci recalled how the viewing experience of Yellowjackets is similar to the fan frenzy around Lost.

"It's really fun. The only thing it reminds me of, as a viewer, is Lost, really," Ricci recalled of fan speculation. "Where everything was a clue and any time there was new cast -- I loved that show, too. I was obsessed. So it reminds me of that, which I think is really cool because having been a fan of that show, it was the best thing ever. These tidbits and mystery. And so I love being a part of something that's super fun. But it also makes you very nervous, as a participant, that you'll say something that you're not supposed to, so it can be a little stressful."

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Stay tuned for details on Yellowjackets, which is expected to debut early next year.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!