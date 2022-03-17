Yellowjackets Producers Confirm They’re Casting Pivotal Season 2 Character

Yellowjackets‘ first season came to an end back in January, and fans of the Showtime series are eager for more answers to the show’s looming questions. The show, which is already trailing behind Dexter as Showtime’s most-watched series, got an early Season 2 renewal, and Jasmin Savoy Brown (young Taissa) recently spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that there’s a five-season plan. The horror/mystery/drama follows the remaining survivors of a plane crash in the present day as well as their teenage selves as they live in the wilderness for 19 months during the 1990s. In the season finale, it was revealed that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) AKA “The Antler Queen” was still alive in the present day and has her own cult following, who shows up to kidnap Natalie (Juliette Lewis). In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast, creators/showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said they have yet to cast adult Lottie, but they teased some big plans for the next season.

“In terms of other survivors, we plant the flag that Lottie is lurking in the shadows and meeting her in the near future. Ideally, we will probably meet at least one other,” Lyle teased. (Please let it be adult Van!)

During the interview, Lyle and Nickerson address some fan theories, confirming that Adam (Peter Gadiot) is not Shauna’s (Melanie Lynskey/Sophie Nélisse) baby (that would have been pretty gross) nor is he the older version of Javi (Luciano Leroux).

“We want the viewers to be in the mindset of our characters. One thing about trauma and PTSD, it poisons how you see the world in terms of paranoia and not being able to trust people. … What we were intending was for people to question that relationship,” Lyle explained.

Another big question is whether or not the girls actually become cannibals, and Lyle hinted that they won’t be eating Shauna’s baby. “From a purely practical standpoint, a baby doesn’t seem like sustainable nutrition,” Lyle said with a laugh. “But the question of what happens to her baby is something we have presented and a question we will eventually answer.”

This week, Lynskey won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama, which is pretty neat considering she almost passed on the show.

“But it just came to me, I was doing Mrs. America, I had a newborn child, I was exhausted and I had to say to my agent, ‘I don’t want to work. I can’t. It’s too hard. I’m feeling like I’m going crazy.’ And she said, ‘Well, an offer just came in for a pilot. Just read it and I’ll respectfully pass.’ And then I read it and I was like, ‘Well, shit. Well, now I have to do it.’ And she was like, ‘Are you sure? You just told me you don’t want to do anything.’ And I said, ‘No, I am sure. Let me have a talk to them. If they sound like psychopaths then I’ll say no.’ But they were awesome. I talked to Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson], the creators of the show, and Karyn Kusama who directed the pilot and Drew [Comins], one of the producers, and they just were all so great,” Lynskey shared with Collider.

