Zack Snyder Reveals First Look at Army of the Dead

With a brand new film in the pipeline, fans might have been eager to see Zack Snyder‘s triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Unfortunately, the director was too busy to make it to the convention center. Fotrunately, it’s because he’s hard at work alongside actor Dave Bautista in production of Army of the Dead, his new zombie film coming to Netflix.

To make it up to the fans who might be disappointed in his absence, Snyder revealed the first look of Army of the Dead, including Bautista and the rest of the ensemble cast, with a brand new photograph posted to social media. Take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Army of the Dead will be released exclusively on Netflix and returns Snyder to the genre that helped launch his career when he helmed the remake of Dawn of the Dead.

Bautista is excited to join Snyder’s latest film, explaining to the Hollywood Reporter that they’ve been trying to collaborate for a while and the timing finally worked out.

“I’ve been talking to Zack Snyder for years now; we’ve been trying to do a project together,” explained Bautista. “I met Zack years ago and always loved him. I had an instant connection with this guy. He’s my type of director. He’s kind of a man’s man; he likes to train a lot and is all tatted up. We just kind of understand each other.”

Bautista also revealed details about how his part in Army of the Dead became much more substantial.

“We’d been talking about this other project, which is a really great acting role for me,” Bautista added. “It’s a passion project for him, but for one reason or another, we just couldn’t get it going. When he got a hold of Army of the Dead, he actually wrote a smaller part for me in there. As he was gearing up for casting, he started thinking about who his lead would be, and he told me this personally, ‘One day, it just clicked: God, Dave is not that part; Dave is my lead.’ So, he called me and asked me if I would do it; I said, ‘Hell yeah. I’d be happy to do it.’ I really just want to work with Zack.”

Of course, Snyder’s presence isn’t exactly absent from the convention; many ads are littering San Diego right now imploring Warner Bros. Pictures to release the Snyder cut of Justice League. We’ll see if all that money was well spent and WB caves to their demands.

Army of the Dead does not yet have a release date.