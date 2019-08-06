New Zombieland 2: Double Tap Poster Released

A new poster for Zombieland: Double Tap, the long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Zombieland, has been released. The new look features the star-studded cast which has grown in star-power without adding anyone new to the original cast — all four of the main actors have seen their careers skyrocket since the original film’s release. Still, the movie does add some new cast members, though they are not seen on the new poster released on Thursday morning.

The poster sees (left to right) Abigail Breslin, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Jesse Eisenberg in character as Little Rock, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Columbus. They each have some new choice weapons and have grown up in the post-apocalyptic world — which offered up a new look in the form of a new trailer on Thursday, seen in the video above.

Check out the official poster for Zombieland: Double Tap below!

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause a we all love the world of the movie so much,” Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer told. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

Clearly, the group of actors had a blast working under Fleischer on the Sony film ten years ago. The fun wasn’t enough to bring them back for another go, though. “I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” Fleischer explained. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

If things go well with the sequel, revisiting the franchise might become a tradition. “Emma said something that just really made me feel so happy the other day which was, ‘We should just make a Zombieland movie every ten years. It should be like Boyhood or something where like every ten years we just make a Zombieland movie as a touchstone and see where these characters are,’” Fleischer said. “And I can’t imagine a better way to spend the rest of my life is that every ten years getting to work with that cast.”

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on October 18.