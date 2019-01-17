‘Zombieland’ Filmmakers Shoot Down Sequel Title Rumor

One of the most exciting horror movie announcements of 2018 was the confirmation that a Zombieland sequel was on the way from original director Ruben Fleischer, original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and would see the return of the original cast. Few details about the project have been revealed, though the film’s writers have confirmed that the title “Zombieland Too” is merely a rumor that has been circulating on the internet and is inaccurate.

“That’s not the title. I don’t know why that’s on IMDB. Sometimes we just scratch our heads over how things like that happen,” Reese shared with ScreenRant when Zombieland Too was discussed. “We do have a title, but we can’t share it yet. But it’s not Zombieland Too.”

Deadline previously described the new film, “Through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, the Zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin will all be reprising their roles. Everybody Wants Some!! star Zoey Deutch, who will reportedly play the love interest of Jesse Eisenberg‘s Columbus character.

“But Zombieland 2 starts shooting in January in Atlanta, Georgia. All the principals are back. We’re very excited,” Reese admitted. “We think we finally got to a place where we think we got a sequel that’s worthy of the first movie. Time will tell if that’s the case, but it will come out sometime in October or November, or something like that. Later this year. It’s a blast to get that particular band back together.”

He added, “A lot of people who worked on Zombieland, including us, think of it as one of their favorite formative projects. To be able to return, ten years later, from when the first one came out, it’s a blessing that none of us thought was going to happen. To have it come together like this, it feels like capturing lightning in a bottle.”

The original film debuted in 2009, a year before The Walking Dead premiered on AMC, with Zombieland‘s success helping bring the zombie subgenre back to the forefront of pop culture. The film also helped launch and revive its cast’s careers, making it even more exciting to see them all return to the series.

Stay tuned for details on Zombieland 2 before it lands in theaters on October 11, 2019.

