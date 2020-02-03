Super Bowl 2020: Baby Nut Is Streaming Live and Acting Out Viewer Suggestions

After launching the mega-viral Mr. Peanut Is Dead campaign last month, Planters has tried to make amends by introducing Baby Nut, a youthful character of the classy snacks mascot. As a part of the new campaign, Planters has launched a nanny-cam setup, currently streaming live on Twitter. Through it, you can see Baby Nut play with toys around their toy room, mess around with furniture, and all sorts of fun things. As the Twitter account suggests, you can even make some pointers on what Baby Peanut should do around the room only for the mascot to do it in real-time.

See it for yourself in the live stream below.

#BabyNut here, back and cuter than ever! Now what should I do next? Tell me in the replies and I’ll try to do them in real time! And yes… suggestions that are a little nutty are ok. https://t.co/UWFWzPURht — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104," Planters originally tweeted on January 22nd. "In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut."

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Shortly afterward, Planters changed the verbiage on their @MrPeanut accounts to read as if they belonged to "The Estate of Mr. Peanut."

The account added, "We're devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best - having people's backs when they needed him most."

Welcome back — for now — Baby Peanut.

