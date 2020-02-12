Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Debuts the Big Fried Cheese

(Photo: Carl's Jr/Hardee's)

When it comes to burger toppings, there's one that reigns supreme and we're not talking bacon, It's cheese. There's just something about melty, delicious cheese that takes a burger to the next level in a way that other toppings just can't quite manage. After all, you can't have a cheeseburger without the cheese. Now, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's is introducing a menu item that takes the idea of cheese to new heights: the Big Fried Cheese.

Beginning Wednesday, February 12, The Big Fried Cheese -- or BFC for short -- makes its debut at both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's with the launch of the BFC Angus Thickburger at both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations as well as the BFC Frisco Breakfast Sandwich at Hardee's.

As the name Big Fried Cheese suggests, this new offering isn’t just your ordinary cheese. The Big Fried Cheese offers customers the melty goodness of cheese along with the crunch that comes with all things delicious and crispy. The Big Fried Cheese topping itself consists of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses that have been coated in a seasoned breading and fried to a crispy golden brown, something that sounds a bit like a larger, upgraded cheese stick which honestly sounds both delicious and intriguing at the same time.

And as for the sandwiches, the BFC Angus Thickburger features a charbroiled one-third pound Angus beef burger topped with the Big Fried Cheese innovation, lettuce, tomato, and the restaurant's Boom Boom sauce all served on a buttery toasted bun. Hardee's BFC Frisco Breakfast Sandwich adds the Big Fried Cheese on top of folded egg and applewood-smoked bacon all on fresh sourdough toast.

In addition to being part of the BFC Angus Thickburger and the BFC Frisco Breakfast Sandwich, the Big Fried Cheese can be added to any of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's burgers and breakfast sandwiches for a suggested price of $3. The BFC Angus Thickburger starts at $5.99. The BFC Frisco Breakfast Sandwich starts at $4.49. It's worth noting that price and participation may vary based on location.

What do you think? Will you be checking out the BFC Angus Thickburger or the BFC Frisco Breakfast Sandwich? Will you be trying the Big Fried Cheese on other menu items at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter to talk all things food, comics, and more!

