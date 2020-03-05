Trolls World Tour Oreos Released

On Wednesday it was announced that Trolls World Tour will be moving its release date up one week to April 10th as opposed to April 17th, but if a little over a month is still too long for fans to wait for the adventures of Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), they can at least indulge in a movie-inspired snack to make the wait a bit more bearable. Oreo has released a special Trolls World Tour edition of its iconic cookie, complete with a glittery pink creme filling.

According to Delish, the Trolls collaboration with Oreo is popping up on store shelves. The collaboration was first announced on the Oreo Instagram back in February and, at the time, didn't reveal anything about the cookie, just that it would "hit shelves March 2020." And it has.

View this post on Instagram Something fun hits shelves this March! 🤫 A post shared by OREO (@oreo) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:01am PST

From what cookie consumers are reporting, the Trolls World Tour Oreos are made with golden Oreo cookies sandwiching a "pink colored creme with glitter". It's not clear if the creme is a special flavor or if its pink, glittery nature is simply decorative. As for the packaging itself, it's a big departure from standard Oreo packaging with pink, orange, and yellow ombre and big silver letters. The packaging also features Poppy herself and the Trolls World Tour branding.

Trolls World Tour will follow Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) on an adventure that takes them well beyond what they’ve known before, discovering six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. There’s hard rock royals Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her dad King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) who want to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

The Trolls collaboration is the latest for the beloved cookie, coming on the heels over another surprising mashup. Last month, America's Favorite Cookie announced a collaboration with the New York-based streetwear brand Supreme. That collaboration offered up a red version of the Double Stuff Oreo cookie branded with the Supreme logo baked into it. Those cookies were sold in a three pack for $8, though some packages of the cookies ended up on eBay for some truly wild prices -- Forbes reported one had a bid of at least $52,100 at one point.

