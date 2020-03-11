Taco Bell Introduces the Three-in-One Triplelupa

Taco Bell first introduced its take on the chalupa in 1999. Now, the company is rolling out its biggest innovation to the item yet. Beginning this Thursday, participating Taco Bell locations will carry the Triplelupa, a massive chalupa with three different sections. Being hailed as the "longest" item Taco Bell has ever sold, the Triplelupa includes three separate flavors, including Nacho Cheese, Chipotle, and a combination of the two called Cheesy Chipotle.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

“At Taco Bell, we recognize and love the fandom that the Chalupa has cultivated over the years, and it’s why we want to bring our fans an all-new flavor and shell experience with the Triplelupa,” Taco Bell R&D associate manager Kristine Futalan says in a statement. “The Triplelupa’s nationwide launch gives us the opportunity to celebrate the transformation of this beloved menu item, and we can’t wait for everyone to taste this latest innovation.”

Futalan served as the lead product developer behind the new product. For a limited time, the Triplelupa will be available at participating Taco Bell locations starting at $3.49 per item. Pricing may vary by location.

With this particular item, the fast-food joint has partnered with TikTok to cross promote products. Shortly, you should start seeing cross-branded television advertisements.

“When I look back at our history with social trends, I’m proud of the fact that we are always leading the industry and pushing boundaries. Whether it’s being the first on new platforms, or breaking records on others, Taco Bell is constantly at the forefront of online trends,” Tracee Larocca, Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement at Taco Bell adds. “The most natural next step for us would be to partner with a brand like TikTok, one with reinvention at their core, in order to bring the Triplelupa campaign to life.”

What's your go-to Taco Bell meal? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.