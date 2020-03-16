Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Message for Fans to Stay at Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging his fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The action star and former governor of California took to Twitter to pose the humorous video. He joked that at his age, we stay at home anyway, but especially now. The Terminator actor was joined by his adorable animals Lulu and Whiskey. A mini horse and a llama are a pretty easy way to get people’s attention. If those wild pictures from Walt Disney World are any indication, people need whatever hook necessary to get them to heed the instructions of officials as the country tries to stymie the spread of coronavirus.

Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter, “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

California Governor Gavin Newsome stressed the same sort of thinking on Twitter today after all of the concern of this week. New York City and Ohio have also put their own precautions into effect along the same lines.

“Those that are 65 and older or vulnerable to #COVIDー19 must practice home isolation,” the CA governor wrote. “Bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in CA. Restaurants -- focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing. We’re working in real time to secure hotels, motels, and trailers to house our homeless safely and protect our communities and the spread of #COVIDー19.”

He continued, “We must protect our most vulnerable to #COVIDー19 and ensure essential parts of our society can keep functioning like:

our healthcare system

grocery stores

pharmacies

social service providers

And that people who can continue to work safely & remain productive can do so.”

Disneyland closed their parks in California and now a lot more businesses have followed suit. Check out their statement below:

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will. Continue to pay cast members during this time.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.”

