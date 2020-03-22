Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in New York State Prison

Shortly after being sentenced to 23 years in prison for two felony sex crimes, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The report comes from Deadline, who suggests Weinstein is one of two prisoners at New York's Wende Correctional Facility to test positive for the disease. Prior to his transfer to Wende — which is located east of Buffalo — Weinstein was being held at New York City's Rikers Island, where upwards of 40 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus as of this writing.

This story is developing...

Cover photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images