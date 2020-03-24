Wild-Haired Seth Rogen Shares Coronavirus Message From His Bunker

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread globally, many celebrities have taken to social media in order to use their influence to implore fans and followers to do their part to stem the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home to "flatten the curve," an effort to slow the rate of infections so that hospitals and medical professionals do not get overwhelmed by cases. Now, The Lion King star Seth Rogen is joining them, with the actor sporting some wild-hair as he reports from his "bunker" and implores people to stay inside.

"Hello this is Seth Rogen. I'm in my bunker where I've emptied out my hoarded toilet paper and Purell to record this message," Rogen said. "Ryan Reynolds nominated me to help spread the words to Canadians to help plank the curve. Stay inside, wash your hands, just don't leave the house. There are worse things you can be asked to do."

Rogen's more somber-sounded message came in response to being tagged by fellow Canadian Ryan Reynold who also called on people to take critical measures to stop COVID-19, namely staying home, social distancing, and proper hand washing, offering a bit of good-humor in the process as he joked about the importance of celebrities in these trying times before listing off the people who are really making a difference, including healthcare workers, first responders, and more.

"We need to work together to flatten the curve, and fight off COVID-19," Reynolds said in his video. "I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins -- they're great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We're gonna get through this thing together."

As of the time of this writing, there have been 372,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 16,231 confirmed deaths worldwide, spanning 195 countries areas or territories according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Canada accounts for 1,739 of those confirmed cases and 25 of the deaths while the United States accounted for 49,619 confirmed cases and 615 deaths.

