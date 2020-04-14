Siobhan Williams Offers Fans Another Deadly Class Auction for Charity

✖

Former Deadly Class baddie Siobhan Williams is once again offering up some rare, Deadly Class-themed items from her personal collection for sale on Instagram. The actress is urging her fans to send her offers for a signed trade paperback of the first volume of the series, and a Kings Dominion shoulder bag, via direct message on the social media platform. The winning bid will have the opportunity to donate the money to the charity of their choice, and Williams will send the items off once you show her proof of your payment to the organization in question. Last week, she auctioned off a hoodie that producers had given the cast of the series.

Williams, who herself has taken care of a number of rescued cats and dogs, is a longtime advocate for charities that serve animals in need. Back when Deadly Class was preparing to air, Williams and a number of her co-stars offered up autographed comics, video messages, and more to people who contributed to VOKRA, a no-kill cat shelter in the Vancouver area.

You can check the items out (via Williams's Instagram page) below.

There has not been a cast-signed copy of the Deadly Class trade paperback up for sale recently, but they were used as giveaways for a number of charity events around the time the series launched. The ones that got resold seemed to earn around $100, which is the going rate for a cast-signed copy of a Deadly Class #1 variant on eBay right now.

ComicBook.com will try to update fans if anything else that's Deadly Class-themed comes up for sale via her charity auctions. Williams has also appeared in projects like Welcome to Marwen, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp, and My Little Pony: The Movie. You can follow her on Instagram via the post above.

Deadly Class is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming video on demand platforms.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.