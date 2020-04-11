Deadly Class Star Raising Money For Charities With Instagram Auctions

✖

One of Deadly Class's villains is turning downtime into charity work. Siobhan Williams, who played the role of Brandy in Syfy's TV adaptation of Rick Remender and Wes Craig's Image Comics series, took to Instagram to auction her Kings Dominion hoodie to benefit charitable organizations struggling through the novel coronavirus pandemic as economic uncertainty is slowing a lot of people's donations. Earlier this week, Williams shared a photo of herself wearing the hoodie and asked fans to send her bids via DM, and then revealed the name of the winner on her page, promising to do similar auctions in the coming days.

Rather than select the charity, Williams encouraged fans to send her their bid as well as selecting their own charity. She suggested charities that serve animals, since she is a longtime advocate for those. Back when Deadly Class was preparing to air, Williams and a number of her co-stars offered up autographed comics, video messages, and more to people who contributed to VOKRA, a no-kill cat shelter in the Vancouver area.

You can see her original post below.

ComicBook.com has reached out to Williams and will try to update fans if anything else that's Deadly Class-themed comes up for sale via her charity auctions. She has also appeared in projects like Welcome to Marwen, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp, and My Little Pony: The Movie. You can follow her on Instagram via the post above.

Deadly Class is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming video on demand platforms.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.