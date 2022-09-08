Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Beer Is Back

When they say, "pumpkin spice all the things", Dunkin' takes that to an intriguing level: beer. For the fifth year, Dunkin' has teamed up with Harpoon Brewery for Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale along with three new beers, all made with the flavors of Dunkin' coffees: Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew Coffee Porter, Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut Blonde Stout, and Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Role Cream Ale. The four beer flavors are all limited releases, available everywhere Harpoon is sold starting this month.

"Pumpkin Spice Lattes raise excitement from consumers every fall, so we were excited to work with Harpoon to bring the favorite beer back for another year," Brian Gilbert, Dunkin's vice president of retail business development, says in a press release. "Introducing the coffee roll and other classic coffee flavors to the latest beers brought our partnership to a level of flavor it's never been before, and we know brand fans will love it."

The four beers are described as follows.

• Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale: Out with the old, in with the new – this year's 'spiced latte ale' has an updated recipe. It's brewed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, Dunkin' cold brew, and now includes oat milk, which helps to replicate the creamy mouthfeel found in a latte. Get your favorite flannel ready, because this coffee beer has those perfect autumn spice notes with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor. ABV: 5.2%.

• NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale: Sugar, spice and everything nice – everything you could want with this classic Dunkin' bakery-inspired beer. Brewed with actual Dunkin' Coffee Rolls and Dunkin' coffee, this beer balances notes of cinnamon goodness and coffee roast in an easy-drinking Cream Ale. ABV: 4.6%.

• NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew Coffee Porter: New Englanders know that ordering a Dunkin' 'Regular' means coffee with cream and sugar. In honor of a regional classic, this porter takes Dunkin' Cold Brew and adds some dairy to capture a little of the creamy sweetness you would find in your standard Dunkin' order. ABV: 6.0%.

• NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut Blonde Stout: Just because it's a coffee beer doesn't mean it has to be dark! Pale, wheat, and oat malts are used to create a golden appearance with a slight haze, while still delivering the full mouthfeel you expect from a stout. Giving that classic flavor boost, this beer delivers the rich nuttiness with a touch of sweetness that you would expect from your morning Dunkin' hazelnut coffee. ABV: 6.2%.

For consumers in the Boston area, Harpoon Brewery is hosting a beer release party on Friday, September 16th from 6 to 9pm where attendees can get a first taste of the new beers as well as try the featured treat, a limited-edition Dunkin' Harpoon IPA Donut, available with the purchase of any of the beers. For those not able to attend, the beers are sold in bottled 6-packs as well as the new Harpoon Dunkin' Box O'Beer mix pack which features three cans of each seasonal beer flavor.

What do you think about Dunkin's pumpkin spice beer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!