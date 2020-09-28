Amazon Prime Day 2020 Dates Announced

✖

Amazon's annual Prime Day is finally just around the corner! While the massive sale day on Amazon usually takes place earlier in the year, the 2020 edition of Prime Day was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, however, Amazon is ready to move forward with Prime Day, and we can officially mark our calendars. On Monday morning, Amazon announced that this year's Prime Day festivities would be taking place on October 13th and 14th.

The retail giant shared the announcement on Twitter, including a short video that reveals the upcoming Prime Day dates. "Prime Day is back," reads the tweet. "Get two days to save on everything you need and love."

Prime Day is back! Get two days to save on everything you need and love. Oct 13 & 14. https://t.co/XIxgZYY8K5 pic.twitter.com/4EBMLZSTs8 — Amazon (@amazon) September 28, 2020

The Prime Day deals aren't live with the site just yet, but there is one early deal currently available. Amazon Prime members can now buy two 3rd generation Echo Dot devices for a total of $39.98. There is also another offer to buy a Fire TV Recast for $129.99, which is $100 cheaper than normal.

Amazon announced that it will be investing an additional $100 million in Prime Day and holiday programs. Beginning today, and running through October 12th, Prime members will receive a $10 promotional credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

More information about Prime Day deals will be made available as the shopping weekend gets closer.