Arby’s Shades McDonalds McRib Sandwich With New Country Rib Offering

Arby’s really wants you to know there’s a better rib sandwich available on the fast-food market. Monday morning, news surfaced the fast-food chain is introducing a new bite called the Real Country Style Rib Sandwich. Unlike the processed patties used by the likes of McDonald’s and Burger King, Arby’s new sammie is using meat straight off the bone.

According to a new listing on Chew Boom, the pork used in the sandwich is smoked at Sadler’s Smokehouse in East Texas for over eight hours before being shipped across the country. In addition to the rib meat used, each Real Country Style Rib Sandwich is topped with smoked Gouda cheese, crispy fried onions, and a combination of Smoky BBQ and mayo as the sauce.

As with Arby’s other sandwiches, the new Country Style Rib Sandwich is available by itself or with a meal, which includes a side of either crinkle fries or curly fries and a beverage.

The sandwich is available for just a limited-time only, but should be available at most locations across the country. Each sandwich is packed with 500 calories (210 from fat) 23 grams of fat, 48 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of sugar, 1,450mg of sodium, and 28 grams of protein.