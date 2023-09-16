Ashton Kutcher Resigns From Anti-Child Sex Abuse Organization After Danny Masterson Support Letter Backlash

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis faced backlash last week after it was revealed they wrote letters to the judge in support of Danny Masterson, their former That '70s Show co-star, ahead of the actor's sentencing after he was found guilty of rape. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women 20 years ago. The assaults took place in 2003, which was while That '70s Show was still airing new episodes. Journalist Tony Ortega obtained letters written in support of Masterson as Judge Olmedo was deciding between 15 years to life and 30 years to life for the actor's sentencing. Kutcher and Kunis released a video statement about their letters, but it further fueled the backlash. Now, Time is reporting the couple have stepped down from their roles in Thorn, the anti-child sex abuse organization that Kutcher co-founded with his former wife Demi Moore in 2009.

"Today we are sharing that Ashton Kutcher, our co-founder, will be resigning from his role as Board Chair at Thorn, effective immediately. This decision is rooted in the recognition of recent events and ensuring Thorn remains focused on its mission: to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse," the official website for Thorn shared. The site published the following letter from Kutcher:

"After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," Kutcher wrote. "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve."

He continued, "As you know, I have worked for 15 years to fight for people who are sexually exploited. Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences. This is precisely what we have all worked to reverse over the last decade."

Kutcher concluded, "The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did. And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn's work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause."

What Did Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Write on Danny Masterson's Behalf?

"While I'm aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," Kutcher wrote in his initial letter. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

"I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him," Kunis added. "His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend."

"Ultimately, I can't know," Kutcher said to Esquire during Masterson's trial earlier this year. "I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment. I just don't know."